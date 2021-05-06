Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:19 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:24 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:02 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:33 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain very small through Friday. Broad northwest Pacific low pressure located near the western Aleutians is forecast to track east toward the Date Line through the day. Model guidance shows an area of strong to gale force winds along its southern periphery that will be focused along a northwest (310-320 degree) great circle path directed at the islands. This small, short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive and boost north and west facing shore surf Saturday night into Sunday, hold on Monday and then drop off Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores should gradually trend up through the remainder of the week and weekend as fresh trades expand well upstream of the islands.

South facing shore surf will remain small through Friday but will pick up a bit over the weekend with the arrival of the next very small, long period south swell. Expect this trend to hold next week with another small, long period south swell possibly arriving Tuesday and holding through the middle of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.