UPDATE/LOCATED: Lāna‘i Man Last Seen Two Weeks Ago

May 6, 2021, 1:26 PM HST
* Updated May 6, 3:18 PM
Likeke Davis. PC: Maui Police Department

UPDATE: (3:16 p.m. 5.6.21)

Davis was located and found to be in good health.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Likeke Davis, 37. 

Police say Davis was reported missing on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at about 9:53 a.m. According to department reports, he was last seen by his father approximately two weeks ago, between April 20 and May 4, 2021.

Checks were made for Davis throughout Lānaʻi City between May 4 and May 6, 2021, along with contacting friends, family, and acquaintances; however police say those checks were met with negative results.

Davis stands 6 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.  It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

 Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lānaʻi Police Station at 808-565-8388.

