Plates featuring Hōkūle‘a to be available in late summer

Governor David Ige signed into law legislation allowing the Polynesian Voyaging Society to create and sell commemorative license plates to support its continuing mission to promote Mālama Honua, or care for Island Earth.

The Governor was joined in a public signing ceremony by Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D-Hilo, Hāmākua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikōloa, Kona), who introduced the bill and Rep. Cedric Gates (D-Wai‘anae, Mākaha, Mauka Mā‘ili), who led support for the legislation in the House. SB60, CD1, was unanimously approved by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on April 27, 2021. With Governor Igeʻs signature today, the measure became known as Act 11. It takes effect on July 1, 2021.

“This is a strong demonstration of support for our mission and for the vision of a planetary renaissance that the state of Hawai‘i i is leading,” said PVS President and Pwo Navigator Nainoa Thompson. “All of us at PVS are grateful to the Hawai‘i State Legislature and the Governor for providing us the opportunity to generate revenue to voyage on behalf of Island Earth.”

Thompson led the traditional voyaging canoe Hōkūle‘a on the six-year Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage, connecting communities in more than 150 ports in 18 nations to the global impacts of climate change. This summer, PVS will begin crew-training sails to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and French Polynesia in preparation for the 42,000-mile, 42-month Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific, which is expected to launch on May 1, 2022.

“The Worldwide Voyage helped all of us to understand the reality of climate change, and why it makes sense for Hawai‘i to lead the way in creating bold goals such as for clean energy, said Gov. Ige. “We should all be very proud that Hōkūle‘a has become a global symbol of how traditional indigenous practice can ignite a common kuleana to protect and care for Island Earth.”

Gov. Ige recently said that Hawai‘i is on track to achieve its goal of creating 100 percent clean renewable energy for electricity ahead of schedule and Hawaiʻi’s goal to be carbon negative as quickly as practicable is inspiring the world to raise ambition on the climate crisis.

The preliminary design of the special PVS license plate depicts Hōkūle‘a at anchor at Kualoa on Windward O‘ahu, an area sacred to deep-sea voyagers, and from which Hōkūle‘a first launched on March 8, 1975. The design is under review by county police departments and will be produced by the City and County of Honolulu. The first plates are expected to be available for purchase for $25 in late August by the owner of any Hawaiʻi registered vehicle.

Anyone interested in receiving updates about the plate or how to order one is welcome to email PVS at [email protected]