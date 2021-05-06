Waiehu crash site (5.6.21) Holden Bingham. PC: Maui Police

A Wailuku woman suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle crash on Waiehu Beach Road early this morning. Police have since identified the woman as Jamescy Akahi, 37, and say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, Holden Bingham, 30, who has no local address, was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter following the crash.

The incident was reported at 2:14 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 on Waiehu Beach Road, about 0.1 mile southeast of Wailupe Drive in Waiehu.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 1998 Toyota T100 was traveling southeast on Waiehu Beach Road at an excessive speed. Police say Bingham lost control of the vehicle and collided into the makai shoulder guardrail. The vehicle then rolled over before coming to a stop.

Akahi, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and sustained life threatening injuries. She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center via medics where she later succumbed to her injuries and died.

As a result of the crash, Bingham sustained non-life-threating injuries and was also transported via medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Further investigation reveals that the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen from Lahaina on May 5, 2021. Additionally, traffic investigators were able to determine Bingham had recently bonded out of jail for 19 pending charges, 16 of which are felonies.

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 6:45 a.m., following Bingham’s release from the hospital, MPD Traffic Division Vehicle Homicide Investigators immediately placed him under arrest for the following charges:

Manslaughter

Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (Drugs)

Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle

Driving Without a License

Reckless Driving

Excessive Speeding (81+ miles per hour)

Contempt of Court ($500 outstanding warrant)

Bingham also had his bail bond revoked with regard to his 19 previous charges by the bonding agency. Bingham remains in police custody with bail set at $100,500.

A preliminary investigation revealsboth the operator and passenger were not wearing seatbelts. Police say the involvement of speed has been determined to be a factor. A preliminary investigation reveals the involvement of alcohol is unlikely; however, drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to police. A final determination will be made by Vehicle Homicide investigators via a toxicology report.

To date Maui County has had four traffic fatalities compared to four the same time as last year.