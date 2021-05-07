Maui News

Kaua‘i’s Moves to More Cautious Tier 3 with Updated Guidelines

May 7, 2021, 6:30 AM HST
* Updated May 6, 4:55 PM
7 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. PC: Maui Now (file May 2020)

Governor David Ige approved Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami’s updated Business and Recreation Guidelines tier chart, and the county’s move to Tier 3 on Thursday. 

The more cautious tier was activated after the Kaua‘i’s average case count remained elevated for the past two weeks. This is the first time Kaua‘i has moved tiers since the guidelines were approved in October 2020.  

Ahead of the tier change, the county proposed modifications to the chart to better reflect its current situation and the latest health guidelines. The updated Tier 3 guidelines reduce the indoor social gathering limit to five while allowing groups of 25 outdoors. They allow team sports to continue with COVID-safe protocols in place. Each county has its own tier guidelines and this announcement applies only to Kaua‘i. 

“Mahalo to Governor Ige for supporting Kaua‘i’s COVID response,” said Mayor Kawakami. “If we continue to work together, make safe choices, and get vaccinated, we look forward to moving back to Tier 4 as soon as possible.”

To view the Mayor’s Emergency Rule #19, Amendment #2 and the updated Kaua‘i Business & Recreation Guidelines tier chart, click here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on Kaua‘i’s COVID-19 policies is available here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on the State of Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 policies is available here

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (7)
Trending Now
1Waiehu Crash Claims Life of Wailuku Woman; Driver Arrested 2Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 7-Count Indictment Alleging Public Corruption 3Missing Paddle Boarder Found Unresponsive in South Maui 4Maui Water Mainline Break Affects 150 Homes and Businesses in Kīhei 5Moloka‘i Man Arrested for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders Related to Quarantine 6Recalled: 15 oz. cans of S&W Organic Black Beans; and O Organic Brand Black Beans and Chili Beans