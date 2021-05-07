Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. PC: Maui Now (file May 2020)

Governor David Ige approved Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami’s updated Business and Recreation Guidelines tier chart, and the county’s move to Tier 3 on Thursday.

The more cautious tier was activated after the Kaua‘i’s average case count remained elevated for the past two weeks. This is the first time Kaua‘i has moved tiers since the guidelines were approved in October 2020.

Ahead of the tier change, the county proposed modifications to the chart to better reflect its current situation and the latest health guidelines. The updated Tier 3 guidelines reduce the indoor social gathering limit to five while allowing groups of 25 outdoors. They allow team sports to continue with COVID-safe protocols in place. Each county has its own tier guidelines and this announcement applies only to Kaua‘i.

“Mahalo to Governor Ige for supporting Kaua‘i’s COVID response,” said Mayor Kawakami. “If we continue to work together, make safe choices, and get vaccinated, we look forward to moving back to Tier 4 as soon as possible.”

To view the Mayor’s Emergency Rule #19, Amendment #2 and the updated Kaua‘i Business & Recreation Guidelines tier chart, click here.

More information on Kaua‘i’s COVID-19 policies is available here.

More information on the State of Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 policies is available here.