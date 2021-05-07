Maui police responded to three burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and three vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 25-May 1, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts increased 200 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 40 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, April 26, 11:07 a.m.: 100 block of Kāʻanapali Shores Place, Kāʻanapali. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, April 26, 6:50 a.m.: 250 E Lipoa St., Kīhei at Kīhei Elementary. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pukalani:

Sunday, April 25, 4:09 a.m.: 360 Pukalani St., Pukalani at Pukalani Golf Course. Non-residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kāʻanapali:

Sunday, April 25, 2:57 p.m.: 30 Hālāwai Drive, Kāʻanapali at Alama Rent-A-Car. Polaris, blue.

Friday, April 30, 9:36 a.m.: 130 Kai Malina Parkway., Kāʻanapali at Honua Kai Resort and Spa. Ford, white.

Kahului:

Thursday, April 29, 1:40 p.m.: 532 Keolani Place, Kahului at Marriott Courtyard. Chrysler, silver.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, April 27, 5:17 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Highway., Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. Nissan, white.

Thursday, April 29, 11:57 a.m.: 700 block of Front St., Lahaina. Ford, silver.

Pāʻia:

Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m.: Alawai Road, Pāʻia at Baldwin Park. Jeep, white.

Waiheʻe:

Monday, April 26, 7:51 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. Nissan, white.

Thursday, April 29, 7:04 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe at Makamakaʻole Gulch. Nissan, grey.

Wailea:

Tuesday, April 27, 4:24 p.m.: 900 block of Kupulau Drive, Wailea. Honda, blue.

3 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, April 28, 8:12 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Hino, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, April 26, 12:36 p.m.: 1-100 Walaka St., Kīhei. Zhong, grey.

Lahaina: