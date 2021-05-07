April 2021 was another strong month for home sales on Maui, with the median sales price for a single home increasing 30.3 percent from a year ago to $983,500 and for condominium homes the median sales price increased 15.4 percent from a year ago to $695,000, according to the latest report from the REALTORS® Association of Maui.

The report found the busy spring real estate market continues to see many multiple offer situations that are driving sales prices above asking price. With such strong activity, by the time a property sale closes, the market may have already moved higher than that sold price suggests.

Such markets can create stress and frustration for prospective homebuyers, who are frequently having to submit offers on multiple properties before they are able to secure a purchase, according to the report’s summary. Here are more findings, compared to one year ago.