Snuggi Mugi needs a good home. Photo Courtesy: Maui Animal Shelter

Today is the last day of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption promotion sponsored by animal advocate Cathy Bissell.

During the promotion that ends May 8, the adoption fee at the Maui Animal Shelter is $25 for kittens, $25 (+ county licensing fee) for adult dogs, and “pick your price” under $25 (+ county licensing fee) for senior doggos.

Among the animals available for adoption is “Snuggi Mugi,” a dog who often showcases his great frisbee skills.

To see the animals who need a good home, it is required to make an appointment.