Mālama Maui Nui’s “Go Green Recycling” event continues from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Hwy, Lāhaina in the parking lot mauka/behind the Lāhaina District Court.

Go Green Recycling is a monthly, appointment-required, community-driven and bulky-item recycling event for residents of West Maui.

To request an appointment, fill out an appointment request form online. Confirmed appointments will ensure the upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and the County of Maui – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky items at no charge:

Air Conditioners

Batteries (lead acid only)

Washers and Dryers

Dishwashers

Microwaves

Refrigerators

Stoves

Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)

Water Heaters

Scrap Metal and Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors & associated cords only)

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and partners.