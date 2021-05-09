The deadline for liquor license renewal applications for the 2021-2022 fiscal year has been extended to 4:30 p.m. June 30, 2021, the Department of Liquor Control announced.

The department encourages licensees to file renewal applications and complete the renewal process as soon as possible to ensure approval before the deadline. Renewal applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

The renewal of an existing liquor license will be granted upon filing a completed application, payment of a basic fee, submission of a state tax clearance and all other required documents. Renewal applications were distributed to all licensees.

The Department of Liquor Control will be moving from its current location at 2145 Kaohu St., Room 105, in Wailuku to the new Maui County Service Center on May 13 and 14, 2021. Effective May 17, the department’s address will be at 110 ‘Ala‘ihi Street, Room 212, Kahului.

The department will accept license renewal applications during the move on May 13 and 14. All other services will not be available at that time. All services are anticipated to be available on Monday, May 17, 2021, when offices and all department services will be located on the second floor of the Service Center.

All of the office phone numbers will remain the same:

Department of Liquor Control Office: 808-243-7753

Enforcement Division: 808-243-7101

Licensing & Permits Division: 808-243-7063

Office hours will change from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.