The area of Wailuku marked in yellow will experience a water shutdown from about 9 pm on Thursday, May 13, until 5:30 am Friday, May 14, in order to have work performed on the water system. Map Source: MIRA Image Construction

MIRA Image Construction will be performing work on Maui County’s water system, causing a portion of homes and businesses in the Wailuku area to have their water shut off from approximately 9 pm on Thursday, May 13 until 5:30 am on Friday, May 14.

The shutdown will affect all water services on Main Street from High Street to Market Street and on Church Street from Wells Street to Vineyard Street.

The Department of Water Supply customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate. MIRA Image Construction said in a news release it apologizes for any inconveniences the shutdown may cause.

For more information, contact Shane Beyer with MIRA Image Construction at 808-721-2106. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.