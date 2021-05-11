Ryan Morita and Monica Toguchi Ryan have been reelected to the Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Unionʻs Board of Directors.

Ryan Morita and Monica Toguchi Ryan have been reelected to the volunteer Board of Directors for Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union, Hawaiʻi’s largest credit union lender.

Morita, economic program manager for the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office at the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and Toguchi Ryan, owner and president of Highway Inn, will serve new three-year terms, effective March 2021.

“As Hawaii State FCU continues to grow and navigate through the pandemic, we’re proud to have a board of directors that truly believe in our mission and consistently guide the organization by putting our members’ best interests first,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “Ryan and Monica have both made great contributions to our credit union and I’m pleased to congratulate them on their reelection.”

A member of Hawaii State FCU for more than 27 years, Morita has served on its board of directors for two consecutive terms and has held several positions on the board, including chairperson, vice-chairperson and treasurer. He has extensive experience in finance and in government operations, currently serving as an economic program manager for the Hawaii State Energy Office at DBEDT.

Toguchi Ryan is a third-generation owner of Highway Inn, a Hawaiian food establishment that is one of the largest woman-owned businesses in Hawaiʻi and the largest Hawaiian food restaurant in the state. She has extensive experience operating and developing growth opportunities for small businesses. Toguchi Ryan is a former recipient of Hawaiʻi State FCU’s annual scholarship program and had been a member of the credit union for more than 25 years.

The seven-member Board of Directors serve on a voluntary basis and work to ensure the success and prosperity of the not-for-profit financial cooperative and its members.

For a list of Hawaiʻi State FCU branch locations or for more information, please visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.