Back by popular demand, the Kahului Post Office is hosting another weekend Passport Fair event, at which postal employees will accept applications for new US passports and answer questions about the application process.

This is only the second USPS Passport Fair held at the Kahului Post Office. Nearly 100 new passport applications were processed at the office’s first Passport Fair in March.

“We want to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Maui residents,” said Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu. “A lot of people don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications. We’re happy to leverage the convenience of the Postal Service to help our customers apply for new passports prior to the busy summer travel season.”

Interested applicants can register for this event by sending an email to [email protected] Advance registration is required and the number of available appointment slots is extremely limited. Slots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents. The DS-11 application form can be found online at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/forms.html

Passport applicants must wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at the event.

The Passport Fair runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the Kahului Post Office, located at 138 South Puʻunēnē Avenue.