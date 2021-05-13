Listen to this Article 1 minute

A free online workshop for Maui teens about personal finances will be held June 8, 10, 15 and 17. Photo Credit: Wendy Osher.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s online workshop about Teen Financial Literacy will be June 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The four-session program offered through MEO’s Business Development Center covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and its importance, and more.

The workshop is free and targets students from intermediate to high school.

To register for the workshop, call 808-243-4347 or email [email protected]

MEO’s Business Development Center is partnering on the workshop with the Maui County Office of Economic Development and Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union.