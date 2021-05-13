Maui Business
Free Online Finances Workshop for Maui Teens on June 8, 10, 15 & 17
A
A
A
Maui Economic Opportunity’s online workshop about Teen Financial Literacy will be June 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The four-session program offered through MEO’s Business Development Center covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and its importance, and more.
The workshop is free and targets students from intermediate to high school.
To register for the workshop, call 808-243-4347 or email [email protected]
MEO’s Business Development Center is partnering on the workshop with the Maui County Office of Economic Development and Hawai’i State Federal Credit Union.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Species of “Water Bear” Found at Haleakalā, Maui, Named After Samuel ‘Ohu Gon 2Maui Police Launch Robbery/Assault Investigation Following Reported Stabbing 3Southern Airways to Bring Larger Turboprop Aircraft to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi 4Visitor Sustains Head Injury, Struck by Small Rock While Seated in Convertible on Hāna Hwy 5IRS Provides Overview of New Tax Provisions in American Rescue Plan Act 6Medical Cannabis Dispensary License Revoked for Pono Life Sciences on Maui