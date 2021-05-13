PC: Southwest Airlines. 2.5.19

Southwest Airlines today announced new service to Hawaiʻi beginning in June 2021 for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Alongside established Hawaiʻi service at five other California airports, these three additional gateways with nonstop service to multiple airports in the Hawaiian Islands now give Southwest customers in 40+ cities on the mainland, connecting or same-plane access to Hawaiʻi this summer.

Customers can book these new flights with travel as soon as June 6, 2021, on some routes. For some markets in California, customers can travel beginning June 8, 2021, with fares as low as $129 one-way (purchase by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2021, number of seats and days of the week are limited, travel dates for markets vary, see both complete flight schedule details and, below, complete fare rules).

“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaiʻi air travel. These new flights bring Hawaiʻi service closer to more of our customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.

All Southwest Hawaiʻi service operates on 737-800 and MAX aircraft with most seats offering a 32-inch pitch, 17.8-inch width, and 2-inch recline.

Las Vegas (LAS)-Hawaiʻi Service on Southwest Airlines from $159* one-way

*Purchase by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2021, number of seats and days of the week are limited, see complete fare rules below. Initially, the following service does not operate daily: Kona, Island of Hawaii service operates nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; Lihue, Kauai service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. All service is offered round trip. **View full fare terms and conditions and validity dates below and at Southwest.com.

On the new Las Vegas service, Watterson said, “We delivered on the second, most-asked request we’ve heard from people in Hawaiʻi–after we answered a call to offer affordable interisland flying as part of our initial entry into Hawaiʻi in spring 2019—by connecting Hawaiʻi with nonstop service to Las Vegas, ‘The Ninth Island,’ where Southwest currently offers nearly 200 flights a day to more than 60 airports.”

Los Angeles (LAX)-Hawaiʻi Service on Southwest Airlines from $129* one-way

*Purchase by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2021, number of seats and days of the week are limited, see complete fare rules below. All service offered round trip. **View full fare terms and conditions and validity dates below and at Southwest.com.

On the new Los Angeles service, Watterson said, “Headed to Hawaiʻi? Take the first door on the right at LAX. Approaching two decades as the largest air carrier for California travelers, we are bringing nonstop service to four airports in the Hawaiian Islands as close as LAX Terminal 1. Los Angeles becomes our sixth Hawaiʻi gateway in California.”

Phoenix (PHX)-Hawaiʻi Service on Southwest Airlines from $159* one-way

*Purchase by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2021, number of seats and days of the week are limited, see complete fare rules below. Initially, the following service does not operate daily: Lihue, Kauai service operates nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; Kona, Island of Hawaii service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. All service offered round trip. **View full fare terms and conditions and validity dates below and at Southwest.com.

On the new Phoenix service, Watterson said, “Phoenix is another place where more locals fly with Southwest than any other carrier—we’ve grown since launching Phoenix in 1982 to offer service currently to nearly 60 cities nonstop on more than 180 departures a day—and Hawaiʻi service on Southwest is a longtime request. Phoenix becomes another place where our customers, who appreciate our standard comfort and value for everyone onboard now can fly Southwest nonstop to and from multiple Hawaiian Islands every day during waking hours.”

San Diego (SAN)-Hawaiʻi Service on Southwest Airlines as low as $129 one-way

*Purchase by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2021, number of seats and days of the week are limited, see complete fare rules below. Lihue, Kauai service operates nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, until going daily on Sept. 7, 2021; Kona, Island of Hawaii service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, until increasing to daily service on Sept. 7, 2021. Service is offered round trip. **View full fare terms and conditions and validity dates below and at Southwest.com.

On the new San Diego service, Watterson said, “We’re doubling our Honolulu service for San Diego while also adding new flights to the Island of Hawaiʻi, Maui, and Kauaʻi to answer requests we’ve heard on both sides of these new routes. Our military travelers in San Diego especially benefit from these time-saving options as we’re also bringing them new nonstop options between San Diego and Norfolk/Virginia Beach this summer.”

More Heart for Hawaiʻi from Oakland; San Jose, Calif,; and Long Beach, Calif.

As part of this new flight schedule of Hawaiʻi service, Southwest Airlines also will offer increased service in existing gateways.

Southwest Airlines Fare Sale Rules: Purchase today, May 13, 2021, through May 14, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Travel the continental US to/from Hawaiʻi is valid June 8, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. Travel Las Vegas to/from Kahului (Maui); Los Angeles (LAX) to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) and Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi); Phoenix to/from Honolulu (Oʻahu) and Kahului (Maui); and San Diego to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) and Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi) is valid June 29, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. Travel from Phoenix to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) and Las Vegas to/from Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi) is valid Sept. 7, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. Travel Phoenix to/from Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi) and Las Vegas to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) is valid Sept. 8, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, travel the continental US to/from Hawaiʻi is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Las Vegas to/from Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi) and Phoenix to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) is valid Tuesdays only. San Diego to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) is valid Tuesdays only through Sept. 6, 2021, and is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays Sept. 7, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. Las Vegas to/from Līhuʻe (Kauaʻi) and Phoenix to/from Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi) is valid Wednesdays only. San Diego to/from Kona (Island of Hawaiʻi) is valid Wednesdays only through Sept. 6, 2021, and is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays Sept. 7, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. Fares valid on nonstop service only. Displayed prices include all US and international government taxes and fees.

Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won’t be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that’s not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.