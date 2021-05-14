PC: Kahaialiʻi ʻOhana.

The Kahaialiʻi ʻOhana will hold a Celebration of Life for William Awihilima Kahaialiʻi on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Wahikuli Wayside State park in West Maui.

The legendary Maui musician and Hawaiian music icon died last year on May 18, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 59.

The family invites those in attendance to drive through between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. to show love and support for Uncle Willie K.

For public safety:

There will be one-way traffic with NO LEFT turn entering or exiting the parking lot

NO parking in the parking lot or on the side of the road

The public is asked to please comply with all county, state, and federal pandemic rules and laws:

Wear a mask; and

Remain in your vehicle at all times.