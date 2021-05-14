Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio...
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:29 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:40 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will linger through the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will subside Monday and Tuesday with only small surf through the rest of the coming week. 


Surf will remain quite small along north facing shores through the weekend. A low over the Aleutians will send a small northwest swell into Hawaii waters starting Sunday night. As that swell fades, a west northwest swell from a low off Japan will likely produce small surf along north and west facing shores through mid-week. 


The trade winds will produce choppy surf along east facing shores through the coming week. Wave heights will build a bit after the weekend as the trade-wind fetch lengthens. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1New Species of “Water Bear” Found at Haleakalā, Maui, Named After Samuel ‘Ohu Gon  2Visitor Sustains Head Injury, Struck by Small Rock While Seated in Convertible on Hāna Hwy  3Maui Police Launch Robbery/Assault Investigation Following Reported Stabbing  4Southwest Airlines Adds Summer Service Between Hawai‘i and Mainland; One-Way Fares as Low as $129  5IRS Provides Overview of New Tax Provisions in American Rescue Plan Act  6Southern Airways to Bring Larger Turboprop Aircraft to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi