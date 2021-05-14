Maui Food and Dining

Special “Liliko‘i” Guri Guri Draws Fans for Limited Supply

May 14, 2021, 12:40 PM HST
* Updated May 14, 12:50 PM
Tasaka Guri Guri. (5.14.21)

Tasaka Guri Guri quickly sold out of limited quantities of lilikoʻi flavored Guri Guri today.

The announcement yesterday on the business’s Instagram feed spread quickly. The store opened at 10 a.m. and the line at 10:30 a.m. extended to the center court area of the Maui Mall in Kahului. About an hour later, the shop had sold out of the special flavor.

The small mom-and-pop shop usually makes strawberry and pineapple daily, but on occasion does limited runs of special flavors. Over the past five months limited supplies of special flavors have made similar appearances, including: lychee in April, key lime in March, orange in February, raspberry cotton candy in January and limeade in December.

Tasaka Guri Guri is located at the west end of the center behind Longs Drugs.

Tasaka Guri Guri. Photo collage by Wendy Osher.

