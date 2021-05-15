Tides Kahului No High or low tides overnight. Kahului

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:02 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along all shores through the coming week. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated today, subside tomorrow and Monday, then remain small through the rest of the week.

Surf will remain quite small along north facing shores through the weekend. A small north northwest swell arriving Sunday night will peak Monday, then subside through Tuesday. A small west northwest swell will peak Wednesday, then subside through Thursday.

The trade winds will produce choppy surf along east facing shores through the coming week. Wave heights may build a bit early next week as the trade-wind fetch lengthens.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App