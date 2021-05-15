Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
SUNDAY
Swell Summary
Surf will remain below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along all shores through the coming week. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated today, subside tomorrow and Monday, then remain small through the rest of the week.
Surf will remain quite small along north facing shores through the weekend. A small north northwest swell arriving Sunday night will peak Monday, then subside through Tuesday. A small west northwest swell will peak Wednesday, then subside through Thursday.
The trade winds will produce choppy surf along east facing shores through the coming week. Wave heights may build a bit early next week as the trade-wind fetch lengthens.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Gov. Ige Says Hawaiʻi will Maintain Mask Mandate Despite CDC’s Updated Guidance 2Visitor Sustains Head Injury, Struck by Small Rock While Seated in Convertible on Hāna Hwy 3Missing: Maui Woman Last Seen Sunday Night in Honokōwai 4Southwest Airlines Adds Summer Service Between Hawai‘i and Mainland; One-Way Fares as Low as $129 5Washington Man Arrested for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation 6IRS Provides Overview of New Tax Provisions in American Rescue Plan Act
Back to Top