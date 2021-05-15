Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




 Kahului
No High or low tides overnight. 











 Kahului















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain below the High Surf Advisory thresholds along all shores through the coming week. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated today, subside tomorrow and Monday, then remain small through the rest of the week. 


Surf will remain quite small along north facing shores through the weekend. A small north northwest swell arriving Sunday night will peak Monday, then subside through Tuesday. A small west northwest swell will peak Wednesday, then subside through Thursday. 


The trade winds will produce choppy surf along east facing shores through the coming week. Wave heights may build a bit early next week as the trade-wind fetch lengthens. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




