Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 16, 2021

May 16, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:17 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North shore surf will remain small today, before a couple overlapping northwest swells bring a small boost to north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. Surf along north facing shores will then trend down Thursday and fall back into the very small range Friday into next weekend. The current south swell will gradually decline today, with only small background southerly swells expected Monday through late this week. Persistent trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep east shore surf relatively unchanged through late this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Gov. Ige Says Hawaiʻi will Maintain Mask Mandate Despite CDC’s Updated Guidance  212 Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases Linked to Moloka’i Construction Cluster  3Longtime Hawaiʻi Radio Personality Charly Espina Takahama  Announces Retirement  4Special “Liliko‘i” Guri Guri Draws Fans for Limited Supply  5Surprise Homecoming for UH Volleyball Player Colton Cowell on Maui  6Celebration of Life Planned for the Late Willie K