Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:02 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:17 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:39 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North shore surf will remain small today, before a couple overlapping northwest swells bring a small boost to north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. Surf along north facing shores will then trend down Thursday and fall back into the very small range Friday into next weekend. The current south swell will gradually decline today, with only small background southerly swells expected Monday through late this week. Persistent trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep east shore surf relatively unchanged through late this week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.