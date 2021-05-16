Maui Surf Forecast for May 16, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
North shore surf will remain small today, before a couple overlapping northwest swells bring a small boost to north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. Surf along north facing shores will then trend down Thursday and fall back into the very small range Friday into next weekend. The current south swell will gradually decline today, with only small background southerly swells expected Monday through late this week. Persistent trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep east shore surf relatively unchanged through late this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com