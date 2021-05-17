Imua Discovery Garden at the Yokouchi Estate.

The outdoor vaccine clinic is available for youth 12 and older will be administered by Minit Medical at Imua’s newly acquired Wailuku property.

Imua Family Services and Minit Medical will be holding a Vaccine Clinic for children ages 12 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will be held on the lower lawn at Imua Discovery Garden on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (with the second follow up shot on June 10).

Appointments can be scheduled by scanning the QR Code below or visiting www.solvhealth.com/book-online/AGn110. Participants are asked to be sure to bring the information listed. Parking will be accommodated at the grass lot at 2307 West Main St. in Wailuku. Volunteers will be on-hand to direct guests to the vaccine clinic location at Imua Discovery Garden.

“We hope that the summer starts to bring light back into our lives and that our youth are able to regain at least some of the social-emotional and peer support that was lacking this past year,” said leaders at Imua Family Services.

On May 10, 2021 the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.