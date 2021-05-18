Maui Economic Opportunity is administering a mortgage assistance program for those affected by COVID-19. Stock photo.

Mortgage help is available for Maui County residents impacted by COVID-19 through the Community Development Block Grant Mortgage Assistance Program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity.

This program pays up to $1,500 per month for a maximum of three months.

The Community Development Block Grant program also offers rent assistance of up to $1,000 per month for three months.

There are income requirements, and at least one member of the household needs to have been impacted by COVID-19 through job loss or reduction of hours.

In addition, applicants are ineligible if they received mortgage or rental assistance from any other federal program. This includes Maui County’s HELP (Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership).

Applications can be found on the MEO website, meoinc.org. For more information, call 808-249-2970.