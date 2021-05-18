Governor David Ige has approved Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s request to allow spectators at permitted outdoor sporting events. Blangiardi said the approval will allow families back on the sidelines to watch their loved ones play.

The new emergency order permits spectators, however face coverings are still required outdoors when physical distance of six feet from other individuals, who are not members of the same household or living unit, is not maintainable; and any group of spectators shall not be larger than 10 individuals.

The rule continues to prohibit socializing and potlucks at the field/court before or after the scheduled sports activity.

“Outdoor sports have been operating for two incubation periods and I do not believe there are any cases tied to these activities. Now that the participants have been allowed to return to play, and done so safely, the logical next step is to allow for spectators,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “I truly believe allowing spectators at outdoor organized sporting events is safe and I thank Gov. Ige for approving our request to allow families back on the sidelines to watch their loved ones play.”

“I know how important this step is to young athletes, parents, as well as their families and friends,” said Gov. Ige. “We believe people know what the rules are and will follow them to keep their loved ones safe, allowing us to resume these types of long-awaited activities.”

“Hawai‘i is in the top five nationally in terms of COVID vaccination numbers, but I know we can do even better, especially with vaccinations now available for young people 12 years and older. The more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can ease more restrictions,” said Mayor Blangiardi.

Earlier this month, US Senator Brian Schatz called on Gov. Ige to lift these restrictions, including permitting surf competitions and regattas to resume, citing Hawai‘i’s progress on vaccinations and its low case counts, as well as the importance of safely lifting restrictions and returning to a more normal life.

“This is great news for families, and for public health. Outdoor exercise is just about the healthiest thing that can be done, pandemic or not. And watching your kids play a sport is one of the great joys of life. Lots of families are thankful for this change,” said Senator Schatz. “We look forward to additional announcements regarding ocean sports.”