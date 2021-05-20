Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:37 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 03:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:16 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:26 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 11:38 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest swell passing around the islands will fade through today. Another small north northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Sunday and peak surf into Monday morning along north and west facing shores with a gradual fall late Monday into Tuesday. A small northwest swell will fill in through mid week that may peak surf to near head high along many Kauai and Oahu north shores.

Small, long period southerly swells will keep surf from completely going flat along southern coasts. The largest southern pulse is timed to arrive next Tuesday with a gradual decline into Thursday.

Several days of sustained moderate to fresh trade winds over and upstream of the islands will maintain small period, wind wave choppy surf along most eastern exposures. A slight weakening of trades early next week may result a subtle lowering of recently elevated eastern shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.