Oregon Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation
May 21, 2021, 12:49 PM HST
A visitor was arrested on Thursday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.
Police say Kelsey Newcomer, 36, of Oregon arrived on Maui on a flight from Seattle Washington, with no negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and no approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10 day travel quarantine.
Newcomer volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Oregon.
