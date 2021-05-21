A visitor was arrested on Thursday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say Kelsey Newcomer, 36, of Oregon arrived on Maui on a flight from Seattle Washington, with no negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and no approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10 day travel quarantine.

Newcomer volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Oregon.