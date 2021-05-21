Cropped official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013. (Official White House Photo by David Lienemann).

President Joe Biden Jr. approved federal disaster assistance for Maui County following the severe storms, flooding and landslides that occurred from March 8 to 18, 2021. His presidential disaster declaration will provide 75 percent federal funding for approximately $8 million in infrastructure damage sustained by the County of Maui.

“On behalf of the taxpayers of Maui County, I want to thank President Biden and members of Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation for this needed disaster relief. I especially want to thank U.S. Representative Kai Kahele, who came to Maui to inspect the damage himself,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “These federal funds will go a long way toward repairing roads and bridges damaged during the catastrophic flooding that swept through Haʻikū and other areas of East Maui in March.”

Federal funding will help offset the cost of emergency work including replacement and/or repairs to disaster-damaged facilities. Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis statewide for hazard mitigation efforts to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural disasters.

Eligible private nonprofits may also receive federal funding. The Maui County Emergency Management Agency is working with those agencies affected by flooding.

For more information, call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 808-270-7285.