Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:25 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:34 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:13 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small north-northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Sunday afternoon and peak Monday, providing a small bump along north and west facing shores. Another small northwest swell will bring a boost to north shore surf Wednesday night through Friday.

Background south swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through the weekend. South shore surf will then trend up Monday and rise to near or slightly above seasonal levels Tuesday through Thursday as a series of overlapping long- period south swells move through. Surf will drop off a notch late next week, but will remain near seasonal levels.

East shore surf will trend down slightly on today, then hold steady Sunday through late next week, below typical levels for this time of year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.