Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:13 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:56 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:11 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:43 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:52 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small north-northwest swell is expected to arrive later today, and peak on Monday. Expect a slight increase in surf heights along most north and west facing shores before this swell gradually fades on Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is expected to increase surf heights along most north and west facing shorelines of the smaller islands from Wednesday night through Friday. A series of small, long-period south-southwest and south swells will likely cause surf heights to be slightly above seasonal values from Tuesday into Friday. Surf heights are expected to drop to near seasonal values along south facing shores by next weekend. A fetch of moderate trade winds immediately upstream of the islands will likely keep small background surf along east facing shores through mid-week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.