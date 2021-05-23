Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small north-northwest swell is expected to arrive later today, and peak on Monday. Expect a slight increase in surf heights along most north and west facing shores before this swell gradually fades on Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is expected to increase surf heights along most north and west facing shorelines of the smaller islands from Wednesday night through Friday. A series of small, long-period south-southwest and south swells will likely cause surf heights to be slightly above seasonal values from Tuesday into Friday. Surf heights are expected to drop to near seasonal values along south facing shores by next weekend. A fetch of moderate trade winds immediately upstream of the islands will likely keep small background surf along east facing shores through mid-week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com