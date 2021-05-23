Maui News

Recycling Grant Program applications solicited for fiscal year 2022

May 23, 2021, 8:27 AM HST
The County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division is soliciting grant applications and proposals from the County’s Recycling Grant Program for fiscal year 2022.

Approximately $239,500 is available in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Projects must be consistent with the goals of Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division and the Recycling Section. Potential projects may include recycling education, equipment upgrades, program expansion, zero waste initiatives and the collection and processing of materials.

Applications are available online at mauicounty.gov/recycle. A grant information session will be held remotely through Zoom at 3 p.m. May 26, 2021. Applicants can request a Zoom link by sending email to La’[email protected]

Grant Summary Applications must be emailed to [email protected]  by 4 p.m., on May 31, 2021. Summaries will be reviewed and applicants will be notified if they have been selected to submit a full grant application. Submittal does not guarantee funding.

After the first round of applications are funded, there may be additional applications accepted for FY 2022, subject to Council appropriations. 

For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880. For those calling from Lānaʻi, call 1-800-272-0125 x7880, and from Molokaʻi, call 1-800-272-0117 x7880.

