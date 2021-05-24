Hawaiʻi’s Jake Shimabukuro will perform a free live stream concert May 27 at 2 pm to celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Photo Courtesy: AARP

To celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a free live stream concert with Hawaiʻi’s Jake Shimabukuro will be held Thursday, May 27 at 2 pm.

The virtual performance, sponsored by AARP Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community, will celebrate the perspectives of AAPI storytellers. Shimabukuro, an internationally known, award-winning artist, also will highlight the connection between music and health.

You must pre-register to get a link to the live stream. Go to aarp.org/nearyou or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all of the virtual events AARP Hawaiʻi offers. You do not have to be an AARP member to attend.

Shimabukuro’s performances include singing and ukulele music, combining elements of jazz, funk, rock, bluegrass and folk into his compositions.

“We could all use a little more music in our lives,” Shimabukuro said in a video promoting the concert. “AARP studies have shown that music can help to reduce stress, boost mood and inspire movement. Music can also encourage social interaction through activities like singing, dancing and performing together.”