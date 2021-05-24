]The Country Market at Waikapū.

The Country Market at Waikapū officially opens for business on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

The business, located at the former Maui Tropical Plantation Store, is made possible through a collaboration between Kumu Farms and Maui ʻOma Coffee Roasting Co.

“COVID times have indeed proven to challenge many businesses. Thanks to the support of our Maui Nui community, we were able to navigate these uncertain times. We are also presented with an opportunity to re-open a venue we’ve been fond of; the former Plantation Store at the Maui Tropical Plantation,” according to a company announcement.

“This new chapter will allow us to grow our companies. Simultaneously, we’ll have the room to support a significant number of Maui farmers, ranchers, artists, made on Maui value-added products, as well as specialty coffee, teas and accessories,” according to the companies.

Kumu Farms began in 1980 with a small two-acre farm, and after many years, has grown to become one of the largest diversified farms in Hawaiʻi, growing produce on both the Central Plains of Molokaʻi and in Waikapū on Maui.

The farm began planting at The Maui Tropical Planation site in 2011 and grows everything from lettuce to kale, corn, eggplants, carrots, bananas, fennel, and various culinary herbs. On Molokaʻi, the farm grows GMO-free Sunrise papaya and bananas, as well as other fresh produce.

Maui ʻOma Coffee Roasting Co. features custom blends, exclusively curated for many of Hawaiʻi’s restaurants, as well as worldwide coffee selections. While walk-ins at the company’s Kahului roasting facility are welcome, the business encourages customers to stop by the new location to explore many other coffee and tea related products.

Maui ʻOma Coffee Roasting Co. was founded in 1993 by David Gridley, who retired in 2018. To this day, the business considers itself a small- to medium-sized roasting company, paying attention to quality and freshness, with over 20 years of sourcing quality beans from around the world.

“The Country Market has created a permanent showcase to highlight gown and made in Hawaiʻi products. In addition, we will inspire and educate our community by promoting a healthy and vibrant lifestyle. We mahalo the owners of the plantation for believing in our vision.”

The Country Market at Waikapū also features a Kumu Café & Farm Bar, which features smoothies, papaya parfait, and barista creations that can be enjoyed while sitting out in nature, or walking around the property.

Nutrition curators for the business include: President and CEO, Grant Schule; Vice-President, Maria Holmes; and Director of Sales and Marketing, Manu Vinciguerra.

The Country Market at Waikapū will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kumu Café & Farm Bar is open on the same days, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.