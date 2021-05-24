The Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina is partnering with Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project to host a “Pint Night for the Birds” benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Half the Lahaina brewpub’s profits from house beers sold during the event will go towards protecting native and endangered birds on Maui.

MFBRP is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui, like the Kiwikiu, a bird found nowhere else in the world.

Organizers say customers are asked to drink responsibly, have a designated driver and follow all COVID-19 prevention rules like social distancing and masking.

Maui Brewing Company brewpub is located at 4405 Honoapiʻilani Highway in the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center.