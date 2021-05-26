Maui News

Lahaina Public Library Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

May 26, 2021, 9:45 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System has temporarily closed its Lahaina Public Library after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, the library will undergo a thorough cleaning and re-open on Thursday, May 27, 2021.  

All public library staff are required to wear their masks, practice social distancing and proper hand sanitizing practices. Disinfection of high touch areas in libraries also continues as recommended by federal and state guidance.

The public library system will also continue to adhere to Governor David Ige’s emergency proclamation which requires the wearing of face masks while inside our public libraries.

“Since re-opening public services in May 2020, all of our public library employees have worked hard to protect themselves, their co-workers and their communities from exposure to this terrible virus,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “Nevertheless, this is an important reminder for all of us that despite the decline in positive cases, we must remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following recommended safety protocols such as getting vaccinated, to protect our families, our co-workers and our community.”

We thank the public for their patience and continued support during the pandemic. As a reminder, while the Lahaina Public Library is temporarily closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card, the public can download ebooks, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.

