Maui police responded to seven burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 16-22, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 40 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 18 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 12 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Hali’imaile:

Wednesday, May 19, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Aoiki St., Hāli’imaile. Residential, unlawful entry.

Hoʻolehua:

Monday, May 17, 7:29 a.m.: 952 Huaʻai Road, Hoʻolehua. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Tuesday, May 18, 3:56 p.m.: 400 block of Kāʻao. Residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, May 19, 4:07 a.m.: 100 block of Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, May 20, 9:02 a.m.: 101 W Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at Kahului Union Church. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, May 18, 3:37 p.m.: 300 Ohukai Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Commercial Center. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, May 16, 3:30 p.m.: 1898 Main St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, May 19, 8:59 a.m.: 700 block of Peʻahi Road, Haʻikū. Kia, red.

Hali’imaile:

Friday, May 21, 9:40 p.m.: 900 block of ʻEhoʻeho St., Hali’imaile. Nissan, grey.

Kahului:

Thursday, May 20, 8:43 a.m.: 181 Dairy Road, Kahului at No Ka Oi Motors. Nissan, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, May 17, 10:50 a.m.: Keonekai Road / S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Ford, white.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, May 18, 2:34 p.m.: 1200 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Ford, grey.

Waiheʻe:

Wednesday, May 19, 3:34 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Makamakaʻole Gulch. Jeep, grey.

Wailuku:

Sunday, May 16, 7:01 a.m.: 2200 block of Mokuhau Road, Wailuku. Nissan, white.

Sunday, May 16, 6:51 p.m.: ʻIao Valley Park, Wailuku. Jeep, silver.

Sunday, May 16, 9:21 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St., Wailuku at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Range Rover, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, May 17, 4:19 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Rd., Kahului at Kahului Airport. Toyota, silver.

Wednesday, May 19, 7:56 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. Toyota, white.

Friday, May 21, 8:03 a.m.: 200 block of Lalo St., Kahului. General Motors, red.

Kīhei: