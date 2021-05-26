Maui Surf Forecast for May 26, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but a steady pulse of small to moderate swells are expected from both the S and NW. The S swells may push surf close to HSA-levels along S facing shores over the next couple of days, trending a little lower over the weekend. Surf along N facing shores will trend a little higher the next couple of days, with a potentially larger NW swell arriving on Memorial Day and persisting into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com