Maui Surf Forecast for May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:50 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:49 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:59 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:27 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but a steady pulse of small to moderate swells are expected from both the S and NW. The S swells may push surf close to HSA-levels along S facing shores over the next couple of days, trending a little lower over the weekend. Surf along N facing shores will trend a little higher the next couple of days, with a potentially larger NW swell arriving on Memorial Day and persisting into next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
