Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:49 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:27 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores for the foreseeable future, but a steady pulse of small to moderate swells are expected from both the S and NW. The S swells may push surf close to HSA-levels along S facing shores over the next couple of days, trending a little lower over the weekend. Surf along N facing shores will trend a little higher the next couple of days, with a potentially larger NW swell arriving on Memorial Day and persisting into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.