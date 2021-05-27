Kalaupapa Airport. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Airports Division / Final Environmental Assessment / Finding of No Significant Impact

Molokaʻi residents are advised of a planned nighttime medevac exercise scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 2, at Kalaupapa Airport, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

The exercise will involve an American Medical Response helicopter simulating an evacuation of a critically injured person. The drill is scheduled to happen at 7:45 p.m. and should take approximately 30 minutes.

HDOT, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, and the National Park Service are conducting the exercise to increase capability for medical evacuations during the night.