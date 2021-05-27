Patty-Ann Copperfield is MEO’s new Transportation director.

Maui Economic Opportunity has named Patty-Ann Copperfield as the organization’s Transportation director.

Copperfield rose through the ranks at MEO Transportation, beginning as a dispatcher in 2013 and advancing to Operations Manager, the No. 2 position in the department, in August 2020. In between, she was a scheduler/planner, from November 2014 to September 2017, and customer service and community relations supervisor from September 2017 to August 2020.

In her new capacity, she will be managing MEO’s Maui Bus paratransit and Human Services bus systems.

A graduate of Molokaʻi High School, Copperfield studied business technology at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College from 2008-2010.

She became MEO Transportation director in early May.

“Patty runs the largest department with more than 100 vehicles in the MEO fleet,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “Running a transportation system, especially in Maui County, requires a unique skill set and knowledge. Having worked her way up through MEO Transportation, Patty is well aware, from the bottom up, how the system runs. She will do a great job.”

MEO operates the Maui Bus paratransit system, a curb-to-curb service for persons with disabilities along the bus routes, and Human Services transportation, providing bus transport to youths, elderly and persons with disabilities. Human Services buses service persons with disabilities living outside the paratransit service area, provides specialized service for seniors and youth and assists all residents in Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Both programs run on contracts funded by Maui County.