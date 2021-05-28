Bath, ME – The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) departs General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard on Feb. 3 for acceptance trials. Photo By: SUPSHIP Bath / public domain

The Honolulu Council of the Navy League announced the formation of a Commissioning Committee to organize events in support of the commissioning of USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). The Commissioning is expected to take place at Pearl Harbor in December 2021.

“USS Daniel Inouye honors Senate Inouye’s extraordinary service to our nation. Our goal is to bring the citizens of Hawaiʻi and the Navy together to celebrate this unique and historic event,” said Bill Kearns, president of the Honolulu Council.

Late US Sen. Daniel Inouye. Photo courtesy, US Army Pacific.

The new guided missile destroyer is nearing completion at Bath Iron Works in Maine. This week the crew of over 300 moved aboard to train and prepare for their voyage to their home port of Pearl Harbor. The ship is expected to arrive in November and be commissioned in December.

Commander DonAnn Gilmore serves as the ship’s first Commanding Officer. The late Mrs. Irene Hirano Inouye, wife of the late Senator, served as sponsor of the ship and broke a ceremonial bottle of champagne on the bow on June 22, 2019.

The 509-foot ship is the Navy’s 68th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, and it carries the “Go for Broke” motto of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in which Senator Inouye served.

Admiral Thomas B. Fargo and Mr. Walter A. Dods serve as the Co-Chairs for the Commissioning Committee. Honorary Co-Chairs include Governor David Ige, Senator Brian Schatz, Senator Mazie Hirono, Representative Ed Case, Representative Kai Kahele, Kauai Mayor Eric Kawakami, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Senate President Ron Kouchi, and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

The Honolulu Navy League is a non-profit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America’s Sea Services: the US Navy, the US Marine Corps, the US Coast Guard, and US-flag Merchant Marine.