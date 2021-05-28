Hawaiian Community Assets and Hawaii Community Lending are hiring for three full-time positions. Photos Courtesy: Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiian Community Assets and its nonprofit community development financial institution, Hawaiʻi Community Lending, is hiring for three full-time positions specializing in community development.

Two positions will be loan assistants who will work for Hawaiʻi Community Lending to process grants and loans to assist Hawaiʻi residents address financial emergencies and build economic self-sufficiency. This work can be done remotely in Hawaiʻi.

One position is for a counselor who will provide financial counseling to Windward Oʻahu residents to help secure and sustain affordable housing.

Loan Assistants (Remote Hawaiʻi): $36,000 annual salary, plus 100% medical/dental/vision, paid holidays and paid time off, supplemental temporary disability insurance, workers compensation, group life insurance and long-term care insurance, 401(k) match after 12 months, professional development trainings in Hawai‘i and the continental United States. Apply Here

Community Services Specialist (Windward Oʻahu): $36,000-$40,000 annual salary, plus 100% medical/dental/vision, paid holidays and paid time off, supplemental temporary disability insurance, workers compensation, group life insurance and long-term care insurance, 401(k) match after 12 months, professional development trainings in Hawai‘i and the continental United States. Apply Here

Hawaiian Community Assets (HCA) is a nonprofit HUD-certified housing counseling agency that delivers financial counseling, income supports and career coaching to assist local families qualify for rental housing and mortgage financing as well as reach financial goals.

HCA partners with Hawaiʻi Community Lending (HCL), a US Treasury-certified community development financial institution, to build the capacity of low- and moderate-income families and communities to achieve and sustain economic self-sufficiency. Together, their philosophy supports affordable housing, financial and housing counseling, and asset building strategies to achieve their missions.

Since its founding in 2000, HCA has served more than 20,000 Hawai‘i residents with free financial education and counseling, which has resulted in more than 6,000 children and adults in affordable homes. Together, HCA and HCL have assisted underserved Hawai‘i communities access more than $161 million in capital for affordable housing and community development through grants, individual development accounts, loans and mortgage financing.

Learn more at www.HawaiianCommunity.net.