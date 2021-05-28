A New York man was arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders relating to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say 48-year-old Agostino Marte-Bautista, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, when the man arrived on a flight from Los Angeles, Calif.

Marte-Bautista was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to New York.