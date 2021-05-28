Maui News
Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation Volunteers to Return to New York
May 28, 2021, 5:16 AM HST
* Updated May 28, 5:26 AM
* Updated May 28, 5:26 AM
A
A
A
A New York man was arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders relating to the state’s travel quarantine.
Police say 48-year-old Agostino Marte-Bautista, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
The incident was reported on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, when the man arrived on a flight from Los Angeles, Calif.
Marte-Bautista was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to New York.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (4)
Trending Now
1Navy Comments on “Russian Hydrographic Vessel” Off Hawaiian Islands 2Letters: Topics Include Solar Farm, Vaccines, Masks, Naked Men, Tourist Wrath & Maui Skulduggery 3Hawaiian Airlines Ends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian Service 4Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Invites Guests Who “Give Back” to “Come Back” 5DOH: Variants are Dominant COVID-19 in Hawai‘i 6Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors