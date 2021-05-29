Maui News
Crews Respond to Kīhei Fire N. of Kanani Rd.
Kīhei Fire: Maui fire crews are responding to a fire located makai of the Piʻilani Highway between Kanani Road and East Welakahao Road in South Maui. This video was taken at about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
