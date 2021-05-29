US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono introduced a resolution on Thursday, May 17 marking May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The resolution highlights the contributions to our country by generations of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is particularly meaningful. As we celebrate the rich diversity and contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in our country, these very communities have been under attack throughout the pandemic. We must take this opportunity to stand together with these communities and continue our work to advance civil rights and equal treatment for all Americans,” Sen. Hirono said.

The full resolution text is available here.

Sen. Hirono’s legislation to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, was signed into law last week.

Last week she also reintroduced bipartisan legislation to reunite Filipino World War II veterans with their children. Earlier this year, Senator Hirono called for more diversity in President Biden’s cabinet, praising the appointment of Erika Moritsugu to serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American and Pacific Islander Senior Liaison.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In April, Sen. Hirono met with President Biden and Vice President Harris with colleagues from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus to, among other things, discuss issues of importance to the AANHPI community.