Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small south and south-southwest swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Wednesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly late next week as a new south-southwest swell moves through the island chain.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small today, then trend up Sunday through Tuesday as a new northwest swell moves through. This swell will then trend down Wednesday through late next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then trend up Wednesday through late next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com