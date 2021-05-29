Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2021

May 29, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 05:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 01:17 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 03:47 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:29 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small south and south-southwest swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Wednesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly late next week as a new south-southwest swell moves through the island chain. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small today, then trend up Sunday through Tuesday as a new northwest swell moves through. This swell will then trend down Wednesday through late next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Tuesday, then trend up Wednesday through late next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




