File Photo (Feb. 3, 2017). The US Missile Defense Agency, the Japan Ministry of Defense, and US Navy sailors aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) successfully conducted a flight test Feb. 3, 2017, resulting in the first intercept of a ballistic missile target using the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA off the west coast of Hawaiʻi. The flight test, designated SM-3 Block IIA Cooperative Development Project Flight Test, Standard Missile (SFTM)-01, was the third flight test of the SM-3 Block IIA guided missile, and the first intercept test. This test also marked the first time an SM-3IIA was launched from an Aegis ship and the first intercept engagement using the Aegis Baseline 9.C2 (BMD 5.1) weapon system.

The US Missile Defense Agency, reports that an intercept was not achieved during a test of the Navy’s ability to track and engage two missiles this morning.

MDA officials tell Maui Now that the test occurred northwest of Hawaiʻi.

The Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1 test was conducted in cooperation with the US Navy on May 29, 2021.

The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 Dual II (BMD-initialized) missiles. However, an intercept was not achieved.

“Program officials have initiated an extensive review to determine the cause of any problems which may have prevented a successful intercept and will thoroughly analyze the results,” according to the US Missile Defense Agency.