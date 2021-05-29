Missile Defense Agency Test Does Not Intercept Target
* Updated May 29, 7:07 AM
The US Missile Defense Agency, reports that an intercept was not achieved during a test of the Navy’s ability to track and engage two missiles this morning.
MDA officials tell Maui Now that the test occurred northwest of Hawaiʻi.
The Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 31 Event 1 test was conducted in cooperation with the US Navy on May 29, 2021.
The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium range ballistic missile target with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 Dual II (BMD-initialized) missiles. However, an intercept was not achieved.
“Program officials have initiated an extensive review to determine the cause of any problems which may have prevented a successful intercept and will thoroughly analyze the results,” according to the US Missile Defense Agency.