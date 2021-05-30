Maui News

Deadly Memorial Weekend Crash Claims Life of Maui Teen

May 30, 2021, 10:48 AM HST
PC: Courtesy Maui Police Department

A deadly crash early this morning in Waiehu claimed the life of a Maui teen. Maui police have since identified the victim as Kahiau Hill, 17, of Wailuku.

The crash was reported at 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 on Kahekili Highway at Akakuu Street, south of Waiheʻe Ball Park.

Maui police say it appears that speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelts were all factors in the crash.

A preliminary police investigation reveals a 2000 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling northwest on Kahekili Highway at an excessive speed. The vehicle operator, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Wailuku, lost control of the vehicle and collided into the raised curbing on the edge of the northwest bound lane of travel.

The Toyota then continued northwest uncontrollably, where it rolled over and ejected both the driver and 17-year-old passenger, before coming to an uncontrolled stop.

As a result of this crash, the driver sustained non- life-threating injuries and was transported via medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The 17-year-old passenger sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center via medics where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, according to police.

A preliminary investigation reveals both the operator and passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The involvement of speed has been determined to be a factor in this crash. A preliminary investigation also reveals the involvement of alcohol is suspected to be a factor; however, final determination will be made by Vehicle Homicide Investigators via toxicology report.

To date Maui County has had five traffic fatalities this year compared to the same number at the same time as last year.

PC: courtesy Maui Police Department
