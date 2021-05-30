Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:29 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 06:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small southerly swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Tuesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly Wednesday through next weekend as a couple new overlapping south and south- southwest swells arrive.

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend upward through Tuesday as a northwest swell moves through the islands. This swell will peak Tuesday, trend downward Wednesday through Friday, with north shore surf likely going flat next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday, then trend upward Wednesday through next weekend as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.