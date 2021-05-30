Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2021

May 30, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:29 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 06:44 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




A series of small southerly swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Tuesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly Wednesday through next weekend as a couple new overlapping south and south- southwest swells arrive. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend upward through Tuesday as a northwest swell moves through the islands. This swell will peak Tuesday, trend downward Wednesday through Friday, with north shore surf likely going flat next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday, then trend upward Wednesday through next weekend as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




