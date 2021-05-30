Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
Swell Summary
A series of small southerly swells will keep near to slightly below normal surf in place along south facing shores through Tuesday. South shore surf could trend up slightly Wednesday through next weekend as a couple new overlapping south and south- southwest swells arrive.
Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly trend upward through Tuesday as a northwest swell moves through the islands. This swell will peak Tuesday, trend downward Wednesday through Friday, with north shore surf likely going flat next weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday, then trend upward Wednesday through next weekend as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com