Youth Swim Meets Set to Restart at County Pools
May 31, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Maui Age Group Swimming Association youth swim meets will be returning to Maui County pool facilities on a gradual, staggered schedule. As a result, the following pool facilities will be unavailable for general public use on the following dates:
- Kīhei Aquatic Center
- Saturday, June 5, 2021
- Saturday, July 10, 2021
- Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool
- Saturday, June 19, 2021
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- Lahaina Aquatic Center
- Saturday, June 26, 2021
- Saturday, July 24, 2021
COVID-19 health and safety protocols have been set for all swim meets.
The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
For questions, contact Duke A. Sevilla, Pool Manager, at [email protected] or 808-270-6135.
For General Parks & Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
