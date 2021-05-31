Sakamoto Pool. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

Maui Age Group Swimming Association youth swim meets will be returning to Maui County pool facilities on a gradual, staggered schedule. As a result, the following pool facilities will be unavailable for general public use on the following dates:

Kīhei Aquatic Center Saturday, June 5, 2021 Saturday, July 10, 2021

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool Saturday, June 19, 2021 Saturday, July 17, 2021

Lahaina Aquatic Center Saturday, June 26, 2021 Saturday, July 24, 2021



COVID-19 health and safety protocols have been set for all swim meets.

The Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For questions, contact Duke A. Sevilla, Pool Manager, at [email protected] or 808-270-6135.

For General Parks & Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.