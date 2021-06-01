Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 01, 2021

June 1, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.7 feet 07:21 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 12:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 08:43 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:36 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 10:08 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will top out through the day and peak surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will trend down to near flat from Wednesday though Friday. 


A series of small southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern shorelines through mid week. South shore surf could trend up slightly later this week with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, higher energy south-southwest swells. 


East facing shore surf will remain small through today. As trades strengthen through mid to late week over and upstream of the state, there may be a small bump in short period wind waves along eastern exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




