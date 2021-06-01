Maui Surf Forecast for June 01, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will top out through the day and peak surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will trend down to near flat from Wednesday though Friday.
A series of small southerly swells will maintain slightly below normal surf along southern shorelines through mid week. South shore surf could trend up slightly later this week with the arrival of a couple of overlapping slightly larger, higher energy south-southwest swells.
East facing shore surf will remain small through today. As trades strengthen through mid to late week over and upstream of the state, there may be a small bump in short period wind waves along eastern exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com