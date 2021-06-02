PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College / event flyer

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a new, free Agricultural Technician training program this summer for residents interested in pursuing college and career pathways in sustainable agriculture. The eight-week training course starts June 7.

Students will learn the fundamentals of food safety certification, propagation, fertilization, irrigation, sensors, remote monitoring and data analysis through applied, hands-on learning, as well as be dual enrolled in a four-credit Hawaiian Food Plants course to jump start a pathway to a college degree.

Tuition sponsorships for unemployed and underemployed Maui residents will be sponsored by Hāna Career Pathways, a new statewide program offering short-term trainings that lead to industry credentials.

Students are also offered wrap-around services such as college and career advising, referrals to support services, paid internships and employment opportunities.

Recent high school graduates are invited to apply.

Classes are held on campus and online June 7 to July 30, Mondays to Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit uhcc.hawaii.edu/reimagine to learn more and apply online.

Financial support provided by US Department of Education federal grant, Reimagining Workforce Preparation: Hāna Career Pathways, in the amount of $13,370,383 for the period of Oct 1, 2020 to Sept. 29, 2023.