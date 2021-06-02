Maui News

Hāna Arts Awarded $26,500 Grant from Office of Hawaiian Affairs

June 2, 2021, 11:45 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Hāna Arts was awarded a $26,493 grant by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Photo Courtesy: Hāna Arts

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs granted $26,493 to Hāna Arts that will use the funds to empower East Maui youth through arts and culture.

Hāna Arts hosts classes, workshops and events that enhance education, confidence and quality of life.

“Hāna Arts is honored to receive support from OHA so that we may uplift and empower the youth and the ‘ohana of Hāna High & Elementary School,” said Becky Lind, Executive Director of Hāna Arts. “As East Maui is isolated from the rest of the island, we are excited to provide inspiring arts and culture programs that will bring together families; inspire creative thinking; and engage innovation and connection.”

The grant is through OHA’s ‘Ohana & Community Based Program.  

To learn more about Hāna Arts, go to www.hanaarts.org or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hanaartsprograms

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Preliminary Data: 5,863 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui 2Memorial Fund Set up for Family of Maui Teen, Kahiau Hill 3Maui Post Arrival Test to End on June 4 4Deadly Memorial Weekend Crash Claims Life of Maui Teen 5Introducing the “The Morning KISS with Ed Kanoi & Brandee” on Maui 6Hawaiʻi Shorelines Top List of Best Beaches in America