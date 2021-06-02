Hāna Arts was awarded a $26,493 grant by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Photo Courtesy: Hāna Arts

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs granted $26,493 to Hāna Arts that will use the funds to empower East Maui youth through arts and culture.

Hāna Arts hosts classes, workshops and events that enhance education, confidence and quality of life.

“Hāna Arts is honored to receive support from OHA so that we may uplift and empower the youth and the ‘ohana of Hāna High & Elementary School,” said Becky Lind, Executive Director of Hāna Arts. “As East Maui is isolated from the rest of the island, we are excited to provide inspiring arts and culture programs that will bring together families; inspire creative thinking; and engage innovation and connection.”

The grant is through OHA’s ‘Ohana & Community Based Program.

To learn more about Hāna Arts, go to www.hanaarts.org or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hanaartsprograms